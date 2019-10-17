Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 hours GMT on Thursday:

** Insurance Australia Group said it will sell its 26% stake in India’s SBI General Insurance for about A$640 million ($432.38 million) to private equity firms as it trims overseas holdings to focus on its domestic market.

** U.S. luxury department-store chain Barneys New York has reached an agreement to sell its assets to brand developer Authentic Brands Group and investment bank B. Riley Financial , a court document showed.

** British retailer WH Smith made its second major foray into U.S. airports with a $400 million purchase of Marshall Retail Group, expanding in a fast-growing segment and sending its shares up 5%. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

