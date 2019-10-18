Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 hours GMT on Friday:

** Australian wealth manager GSFM said it had bought a 49% stake in boutique fund manager Redpoint Investment Management from National Australia Bank-owned MLC Asset Management, for an undisclosed amount.

** AT&T Inc’s advertising unit Xandr has purchased clypd, an advertising platform that uses data to better target television ads, a source familiar with the matter said, as Xandr seeks to make TV commercials as personally targeted as internet ads.

** Australian free-to-air television broadcaster Seven West Media said it planned to buy smaller Prime Media Group for A$63.8 million ($43.55 million), giving it more viewers and a larger share of the advertising market.

** U.S. power utility DTE Energy Co is nearing a deal to acquire gas pipeline system M5 Midstream LLC for about $2.5 billion, expanding its business that’s not tied to electricity provision, people familiar with the matter said.

** New Zealand’s largest independent broadcaster Mediaworks said it is looking to sell its beleaguered television business and has appointed an adviser to identify potential buyers.

** Wincanton Plc is mulling a possible merger with Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc, the two companies said, in what could create one of Britain’s largest logistics company.

** Europe’s second busiest port Antwerp and nearby Zeebrugge have begun talks on a possible merger after nearly two years of exploratory discussions and a study into how the two could work together more. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)