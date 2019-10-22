Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Temasek Holdings offers to buy controlling stake in Singapore-based conglomerate Keppel Corp in a S$4.1 billion ($3 billion) deal.

** Global cable-maker Prysmian said on Tuesday that U.S. Carlisle Companies Inc had offered to buy its French space and aerospace cables unit, Draka Fileca, for 73 million euros ($81.42 million).

** Prosus NV said on Tuesday it had made an offer to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat Plc for 710 pence per share, topping an offer from Dutch competitor Takeaway.com.

** Howard Hughes Corp said it would sell about $2 billion of non-core assets, following the real estate developer’s strategic review process.

** Brazilian petrochemicals company Braskem SA is considering the sale of up to $3 billion in bonds, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

** Banco Santander said on Monday it had agreed to sell Santander Bancorp, the Spanish lender's retail and commercial banking franchise in Puerto Rico, to FirstBank Puerto Rico in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.