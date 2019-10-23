Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** French media company Banijay is close to sealing a deal to acquire Endemol Shine, the production house behind global television hits as “The Voice” and “Black Mirror,” a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said it had signed agreements to buy a 48.67% stake of Italian gaming company Gamenet, with the aim of delisting the group. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

