Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Printing and technology services provider CSG Ltd said it received an offer from Japan’s Fuji Xerox Co worth A$139.3 million ($95.46 million).

** Banking firm Rothschild struck its second British takeover deal within months with the acquisition of boutique financial advisory firm Livingstone. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)