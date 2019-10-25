Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
October 25, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** French insurer AXA will sell its Belgian banking business - AXA Belgium - to cooperative bank Crelan for 620 million euros ($688.51 million), the company said.

** China’s cabinet has approved a merger of the country’s two largest shipbuilders, China State Shipbuilding Corp and China Shipbuilding Industry Co, the country’s state asset regulator said.

** China-based property developer Yanlord Land Group is making a second attempt to take over Singapore’s United Engineers Ltd, in a deal that values the real estate firm at S$1.66 billion ($1.2 billion). (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

