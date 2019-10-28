Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Monday:

** Investor Cat Rock Capital accused internet conglomerate Prosus of undermining the sale process of British food delivery business Just Eat, which is the focus of a bidding war in the fast-growing sector.

** Online food delivery firm Takeaway.com asked shareholder Delivery Hero to withhold from voting on its 4.9 billion pound ($6.29 billion) acquisition of Just Eat , citing a conflict of interest.

** Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with a $14.5 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China.

** ABB has bought a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese electric vehicle charging company, the Swiss engineering company said as it ramps up its operations in e-mobility.

** Warehouse giant Prologis Inc said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire rival industrial real-estate business Liberty Property Trust in a $12.6 billion deal to improve its U.S. presence amid the ecommerce boom.

** Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic’s wealthiest businessman, Petr Kellner, has agreed to buy broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CME) , in a cash deal valued at about $2.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday.