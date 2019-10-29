Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Tuesday:

** Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said it had signed a non-binding agreement with lender Gazprombank to buy a minority stake in joint venture MF Technologies.

** A proposed joint venture between United Airlines, Colombia’s Avianca Holdings and Panama’s Copa Holdings has been delayed due to the potential inclusion of a fourth partner, as well as problems at Avianca, the CEOs of Copa and Avianca said.

** Australian billboards operator QMS Media Ltd said it received a takeover offer from Sydney-based Quadrant Private Equity that values the company at A$420.6 million ($287.5 million).

** Canada’s Knight Therapeutics Inc and shareholders of Latin American company Biotoscana Investments expect to conclude transfer of control of Biotoscana by Nov. 29, the latter said in a securities filing on Monday. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)