Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen and private equity firms Altor and TDR Capital have agreed to buy the Nordic business of collapsed travel company Thomas Cook.

** A possible tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA must be a “merger of equals” that leads to no job losses in Italy, Italian trade union UILM leader Rocco Palombella.

** Erste Group could be interested in buying Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank, but only without its Swiss franc portfolio, Erste’s deputy chief executive said.

** German metals trader Kloeckner & Co is not holding talks with larger rival Thyssenkrupp about a tie-up, its chief executive said, squashing speculation about a future cooperation in the near-term.

** The family members of late Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho inherited a 17.7% stake in Hanjin Kal, the group’s holding company, Hanjin Kal said in a regulatory filing.

** Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion giant better placed to tackle a host of costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the global auto industry.

** Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has agreed to pay around 250-300 million euros ($278-$333 million) to buy self-adhesive products’ maker Ritrama, a source close to the matter said.

** Hitachi Ltd will merge its vehicle components unit with Honda’s three suppliers in a bid to cut development costs and better respond to a rapid industry shift to electric vehicles (EV) and self-driving.

** Auto technology group Veoneer said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its 51% share of a brake systems joint venture (VNBS) in China and Japan to Honda Motor and venture partner Nissin Kogyo for $176 million. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)