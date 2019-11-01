Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5% stake in BeiGene Ltd to expand the California-based biotechnology company’s presence in China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceuticals market.

** Hudson’s Bay Co shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc has opposed an agreed deal by the struggling Canadian department store operator with a group led by its executive chairman Richard Baker to be taken private.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Friday it had completed the bookbuild for its domestic notes offer, and had raised the issue size to A$325 million ($223.99 million) from A$150 million, citing strong support from investors.

** Grupo Aval, Colombia’s largest financial conglomerate, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Panama’s Multibank Financial Group, giving it a higher profile in Central America.

** Brazil’s largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA , said in a securities filing late on Thursday the bank has acquired 51% of software company Zup IT Servicos for 293 million reais ($73 million).

** Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust said on Friday it is buying 30 business parks in the United States and Singapore for about S$1.66 billion ($1.22 billion) from its controlling unit holder CapitaLand Ltd.

** Apple Inc and Taiwan’s Wistron Corp have proposed the possibility of directly investing in troubled panel supplier Japan Display, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

** Kenya’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom plans a joint bid with South Africa’s Vodacom for one of two Ethiopian telecom licences that will be offered next year, its acting chief executive said on Friday. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)