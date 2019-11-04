Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Ryanair to ask competition authorities to force British Airways-owner IAG to make divestments as part of its purchase of Air Europa, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said.

** Chinese hotel operator Huazhu Group Ltd said it had agreed to acquire Frankfurt-based hotel company Deutsche Hospitality for 700 million euros in cash.

** Santander has taken a 350 million pound majority stake in UK-based Ebury as part of a digital strategy to boost growth through new ventures, the Spanish bank announced.

** French state-controlled energy group EDF has agreed to buy Pivot Power, a British start-up company that specialises in battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points.

** Polish energy group Unimot SA said it is ready to take over PKN Orlen’s gas stations, if some of them come up for sale as part of PKN’s planned merger with its smaller rival Grupa Lotos.

** Israel’s Delek Group said, it completed the sale of 32.5% of insurer Phoenix Holdings for 1.57 billion shekels to private equity firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital.

** Vopak will develop a new joint venture terminal in southwest China and expand its terminals in Belgium and Mexico, the Dutch oil and chemicals storage company said.

** Axereal, France's largest grain cooperative, said it had sealed its previously-announced acquisition of Cargill's malt business, in a deal which would make Axereal's Boortmalt unit the world's leading company in terms of malt production.