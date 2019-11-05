Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** South Africa’s national oil company PetroSA and Russia’s state geological company Rosgeologia are in talks to finalise a $359 million farmout deal to give Russia its first foothold in a prospective oil and gas field offshore South Africa, three sources said.

** National Bank of Bahrain, which has a 29% stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank, has made an offer to buy the rest of the Islamic lender in another sign of consolidation in the Gulf banking market.

** Germany’s Stada agreed to purchase over-the-counter and prescription drugs units from Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda for $660 million, part of two deals that boost its Russian and Eastern European footprint.

** Finland’s Mehiläinen announced a recommended cash offer for rival healthcare services provider Pihlajalinna Oyj , which values its shares at 362 million euros ($403 million).

** British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said it was in early discussions over a potential sale, as it tries to recover from the loss of a major contract this year that led to a sharp selloff in its shares.

** Xerox Holdings Corp will sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings, for $2.3 billion, after investor activism scuppered a deal involving the two companies.

** A Sony Corp-led 6758.T taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan said telecommunications firms NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp would invest in the company.

** Australian pension funds QSuper and Sunsuper are in early-stage discussions to merge and form the country’s largest pension manager, as regulatory pressure drives consolidation in the industry, known locally as superannuation.

** First Horizon National Corp and IBERIABANK Corp said on Monday they had agreed to merge to create one of the largest banks based in the southeast of the United States.