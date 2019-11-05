Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** South Africa’s national oil company PetroSA and Russia’s state geological company Rosgeologia are in talks to finalise a $359 million farmout deal to give Russia its first foothold in a prospective oil and gas field offshore South Africa, three sources said.
** National Bank of Bahrain, which has a 29% stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank, has made an offer to buy the rest of the Islamic lender in another sign of consolidation in the Gulf banking market.
** Germany’s Stada agreed to purchase over-the-counter and prescription drugs units from Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda for $660 million, part of two deals that boost its Russian and Eastern European footprint.
** Finland’s Mehiläinen announced a recommended cash offer for rival healthcare services provider Pihlajalinna Oyj , which values its shares at 362 million euros ($403 million).
** British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said it was in early discussions over a potential sale, as it tries to recover from the loss of a major contract this year that led to a sharp selloff in its shares.
** Xerox Holdings Corp will sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings, for $2.3 billion, after investor activism scuppered a deal involving the two companies.
** A Sony Corp-led 6758.T taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan said telecommunications firms NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp would invest in the company.
** Australian pension funds QSuper and Sunsuper are in early-stage discussions to merge and form the country’s largest pension manager, as regulatory pressure drives consolidation in the industry, known locally as superannuation.
** First Horizon National Corp and IBERIABANK Corp said on Monday they had agreed to merge to create one of the largest banks based in the southeast of the United States.
Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru