Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:

** South Korean conglomerate LG Corp said Macquarie Asset Management has been selected as the preferred bidder for a 35% stake it is selling in an IT services firm.

** Australia’s South32 Ltd said it would sell its South Africa thermal coal business to Seriti Resources and two trusts for 100 million rand ($6.78 million) upfront and deferred payments of up to 1.5 billion rand per annum.

** North Asia-focused private-equity firm MBK Partners is targeting as much as $6 billion for its fifth buyout fund, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, adding to a list of buyout firms chasing capital for investing in the region.

** Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about $27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)