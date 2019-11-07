Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 7, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Singapore lender OCBC Group Holdings are working on competing offers for Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata, sources familiar with the matter said.

** AMS launched a renewed $5 billion takeover bid for Osram, hoping its latest offer would convince investors with a lower acceptance rate and concessions to the German lighting group’s management and trade unions.

** French industrial group Legrand announced two new acquisitions after posting a 10% rise in nine-month adjusted operating profit boosted by double-digit sales growth.

** Bovis Homes Group Plc said it would buy the residential divisions of British builder Galliford Try for 1.08 billion pounds ($1.39 billion).

** Three bidders, including a consortium led by South Korean conglomerate Aekyung, submitted formal bids for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc, the country’s No. 2 carrier, company officials said. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below