Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** French supermarket retailer Carrefour CARR.PA is in talks to sell its Rue du Commerce online shopping site to French e-commerce venture Shopinvest, as it refocuses its online sales strategy on food rather than electronics.

** Acerinox will acquire Germany-based alloy firm VDM Metals after concluding a purchase deal worth 532 million euros ($587.6 million) with Lindsay Goldberg Vogel and Falcon Metals BV, the Spanish steel company announced.

** South Africa’s Tiger Brands is exploring the sale of its processed meats business, which was temporarily closed last year following the world’s largest ever listeria outbreak, it said.

** Investment bank Moelis Australia, backed by Singapore’s SPH REIT, has agreed to buy a 50% stake in an Australian shopping centre for A$670 million ($462.23 million), boosting its funds under management to around A$4.7 billion.

** Norway’s Equinor agreed to sell its shale assets at the Eagle Ford shale formation in southwest Texas to Repsol for $325 million, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Thursday.

** General Motors Co confirmed on Thursday it had sold its shuttered Lordstown Assembly plant in Ohio to a start-up that has an ambitious plan to begin building electric pickup trucks by the end of 2020.