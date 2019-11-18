Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday: ** Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Japan’s largest chemical maker, said it will pay 491.8 billion yen ($4.51 billion) to make Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp a fully owned subsidiary.

** Blackstone said it will continue talks with Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings on its proposed $1.6 billion takeover bid and plans to make an announcement by Nov. 22.

** British life and general insurer Aviva Plc will retain its operations in Singapore and China, it said, amid speculation of a sale of the Singapore business. ** Swedish pharmaceutical group Recipharm has agreed to buy British peer Consort Medical for 505 million pounds or 6.3 billion crowns ($649 million), the companies said ** Bulgaria’s competition regulator has rejected appeals against the transport ministry’s decision to pick a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam to run and operate Sofia Airport, a posting on its website showed. ** Pan-European stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland’s SIX sparked a bidding war for Spain’s BME , with both trying to snap up one of Europe’s last standalone stock exchanges. ** Japan’s SoftBank Corp plans to merge internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp to create a $30 billion tech giant, as it bags struggling internet companies to bulk up against rivals like Rakuten Inc. ** Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp’s 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for $750 million.

** Consort Medical Plc said Sweden's Recipharm AB would buy the London-listed healthcare company for 1,010 pence per share in cash. ** Software company Sage Group Plc said it will sell its payment processing unit Sage Pay for about 232 million pounds ($296.87 million) to Elavon, a payments company and unit of U.S. Bancorp. ** HP Inc said it was open to exploring a bid for U.S. printer maker Xerox Corp after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as "significantly" undervaluing the personal computer maker.