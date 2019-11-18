(Adds Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Boost Mobile, Warburg Pincus, PNE, Coty Inc)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: ** HP Inc said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for U.S. printer maker Xerox Corp after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as “significantly” undervaluing the personal computer maker. ** INWIT, the mast group controlled by Telecom Italia , said it would pay a special dividend of 0.5936 euros per share once a merger of its assets with the Italian mobile towers of Vodafone is complete.

** Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton is willing to pay up to $2 billion to buy back the prepaid wireless brand from Sprint Corp, he told Reuters, a significant potential premium to what satellite TV provider Dish Network agreed to pay for Sprint’s entire prepaid wireless business.

** U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus has clinched a deal to sell its European airline services firm Accelya to rival private equity fund Vista Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount.

** PNE shareholder ENKRAFT has called for a special audit into an approved takeover bid for the German wind project firm, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.

** Coty Inc said it would pay $600 million for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner’s make-up and skincare businesses, as it looks to tap into the reality TV star’s huge social media reach.

** United Bankshares Inc said it would buy CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp in a deal valued at $1.1 billion, expanding its banking network in North and South Carolina. ** Qiagen NV shares jumped to their highest in almost 19 years on Monday after the German genetic testing company said it would start talks with several potential suitors. ** Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Japan’s largest chemical maker, said it will pay 491.8 billion yen ($4.51 billion) to make Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp a fully owned subsidiary.

** Blackstone said it will continue talks with Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings on its proposed $1.6 billion takeover bid and plans to make an announcement by Nov. 22.

** British life and general insurer Aviva Plc will keep its operations in Singapore and China, it said, two days ahead of an expected strategy update and following speculation of a sale of the Singapore business. ** Swedish pharmaceutical group Recipharm has agreed to buy British peer Consort Medical for 505 million pounds or 6.3 billion crowns ($649 million), the companies said ** Bulgaria’s competition regulator has rejected appeals against the transport ministry’s decision to pick a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam to run and operate Sofia Airport, a posting on its website showed. ** Pan-European stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland’s SIX sparked a bidding war for Spain’s Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME), with both trying to snap up one of Europe’s last standalone stock exchanges. ** SoftBank Corp plans to merge internet subsidiary Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp to create a $30 billion tech group, as it strives to compete more effectively with local rival Rakuten and U.S. tech powerhouses. ** Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp’s 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for $750 million.

** Consort Medical Plc said Sweden’s Recipharm AB would buy the London-listed healthcare company for 1,010 pence per share in cash. ** Software company Sage Group Plc said it will sell its payment processing unit Sage Pay for about 232 million pounds ($296.87 million) to Elavon, a payments company and unit of U.S. Bancorp. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Edited by Krishna Eluri)