Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday: ** Shares in Germany’s TLG Immobilien rose 1.9% in early trading after the firm said it would merge with Aroundtown SA in an all-share deal to create a commercial real estate company with 25 billion euros ($27.68 billion) in assets.

** The British Government has indicated it is likely to allow Advent’s $5 billion purchase of defence company Cobham after the U.S. private equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security concerns.

** Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to acquire Lumenis from London-based investment firm XIO Group in a deal that values the Israeli medical device maker at more than $1 billion.

** Russian internet company Mail.Ru and state lender Sberbank have finalised the terms of a joint food and taxi platform and plan to invest 64.6 billion roubles ($1 billion) in the business, Mail.Ru said.

** NZME Ltd, the owner of New Zealand’s top-selling newspaper, said it was in talks with Nine Entertainment Co Holdings to buy rival news firm Stuff and has made a proposal to New Zealand’s government about a possible transaction. ** KKR & Co. has tapped Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including Blackstone and Sweden’s EQT AB to gauge buying interest for Singapore-based Goodpack, an intermediate bulk container maker, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said. ** Italy’s UBI Banca expects to present a new bancassurance partnership in the three-year business plan it will present in the first quarter of next year, the bank’s chief executive Victor Massiah told Il Sole 24 Ore. ** Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit Globe said it was establishing a joint venture with its Toronto-based director Dori Segal to buy and manage mixed-use properties in Canada, particularly in Toronto. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)