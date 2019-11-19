(Adds Atlantia, Alitalia, doValue, Alpha Bank, Thomas Cook, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Finland’s Kone has proposed paying a multi-billion euro break-up fee to Thyssenkrupp in an effort to improve its chances in an auction for the German conglomerate’s elevator business, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Italy’s biggest loan recovery firm doValue has emerged as the strongest bidder for Eurobank’s loan servicing unit, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a deal critical for the turnaround of Greece’s third largest lender.

** Alpha Bank reported lower third-quarter profits after higher bad debt provisions and said it would launch a big securitisation of soured loans to clean up its balance sheet.

** The German retailer Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof has agreed to take on 106 travel agencies as well as the German online platform of insolvent travel firm group Thomas Cook.

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said it was not ready to join a consortium led by Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato to rescue loss-making carrier Alitalia , casting a shadow on the entire project.

** U.S. discount store operator TJX Companies Inc has acquired a 25% stake in Russian low-cost apparel retailer Familia for $225 million, the Russian company said in a statement.

** Novartis is considering an offer for U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co, Bloomberg reported, a deal that could broaden the Swiss drugmaker’s cabinet of heart medicines and shore up growth threatened by patent expirations.

** U.S. hedge fund York Capital is leading a trio of firms that is considering buying a minority stake in Turkish generic drug maker Sanovel, according to three people with knowledge of the talks that could lead to a deal.

** The majority of unions representing workers at Peugeot maker PSA are in favour of a planned $50 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler, PSA executives and union representatives said.

** Shares in Germany’s TLG Immobilien rose 1.9% in early trading after the firm said it would merge with Aroundtown SA in an all-share deal to create a commercial real estate company with 25 billion euros ($27.68 billion) in assets.

** The British Government has indicated it is likely to allow Advent’s $5 billion purchase of defence company Cobham after the U.S. private equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security concerns.

** Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to acquire Lumenis from London-based investment firm XIO Group in a deal that values the Israeli medical device maker at more than $1 billion.

** Russian internet company Mail.Ru and state lender Sberbank have finalised the terms of a joint food and taxi platform and plan to invest 64.6 billion roubles ($1 billion) in the business, Mail.Ru said.

** NZME Ltd, the owner of New Zealand’s top-selling newspaper, said it was in talks with Nine Entertainment Co Holdings to buy rival news firm Stuff and has made a proposal to New Zealand’s government about a possible transaction.

** KKR & Co. has tapped Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including Blackstone and Sweden’s EQT AB to gauge buying interest for Singapore-based Goodpack, an intermediate bulk container maker, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Italy’s UBI Banca expects to present a new bancassurance partnership in the three-year business plan it will present in the first quarter of next year, the bank’s chief executive Victor Massiah told Il Sole 24 Ore.

** Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit Globe said it was establishing a joint venture with its Toronto-based director Dori Segal to buy and manage mixed-use properties in Canada, particularly in Toronto. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)