Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. insurer MetLife Inc said it would buy Bequest Inc, which helps customers draw up legally valid wills and estate planning documents online, for an undisclosed amount.

** Small car platforms developed by France’s Peugeot should be favoured if plans to merge PSA and FiatChrysler go ahead, PSA executive Gaetano Thorel told Reuters.

** The two companies vying to purchase British food delivery service Just Eat traded barbs, as technology company Prosus and Takeaway.com each sought to win over a critical mass of shareholders.

** Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir has received enough offers to cover the 150 million shares that existing investors plan to sell in a secondary public offering, a financial market source and two sources close to the offering said.

** AS Roma is in preliminary talks with potential investors over a possible investment in the Italian soccer club, AS Roma SPV LLC said.

** An Alitalia rescue plan ran into trouble when its main sponsor, railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, said conditions were not in place to set up an investor consortium to save the struggling Italian carrier.

** Energy company Pembina Pipeline Corp said it has received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau to buy Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.

** French buyout group Ardian has emerged as the leading bidder for a stake in EWE, as the German regional utility’s search for a new anchor investor is nearing the finishing line, two people close to the matter said.

** Czech utility CEZ and European Metals Holdings have reached a conditional agreement that would give CEZ a 51% stake in the Cinovec lithium project, the companies said.

** Japan’s JFE Steel has agreed to set up a joint venture company with an affiliate of China Baowu Steel Group to produce high-grade bar steel in China, aiming to meet demand mainly from China-based Japanese automakers.

** French state-controlled power group EDF said it would exercise an option to sell its 49.99% stake in CENG, which owns five nuclear reactors across three nuclear power plants in the United States.

** Shares in Aviva slid on Wednesday after the British insurer announced it would reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business, falling short of investor expectations for a broader change in strategy.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve said it approved a merger between BB&T Corp and SunTrust Banks Inc, sealing the biggest tie-up of banks since the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.