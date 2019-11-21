Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Fiat Chrysler’s (FCA) planned $50 billion merger with Peugeot owner PSA Group will not be blown off course by a shock lawsuit against FCA from General Motors, a source close to FCA said.

** French luxury group LVMH has persuaded U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid to close to $16 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said it would assess U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc’s proposed $4 billion deal to buy Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One Ltd, and was inviting comments on the acquisition until Dec. 5.

** Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc said it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp for about $4 billion.

** Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s largest gas producer, said it was selling 3.6% of its shares in a second offering this year, completing the sale of its so-called quasi-treasury shares.

** Online classifieds business Carousell said it has agreed to merge with a subsidiary of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor Group, valuing the combined company at more than $850 million.

** Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd has hired Barclays to sell all of its 80% stake in its Zafranal copper asset in Peru, as the diversified miner accelerates efforts to exit advanced projects and focus on its massive Chilean expansion, two banking sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)