(Adds Xerox Corp, HP Inc, Deutsche Telekom, Fiat Chrysler, Exxon Mobil, Detsky Mir, Coty)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Exxon Mobil plans to sell up to $25 billion of oil and gas fields in Europe, Asia and Africa in its biggest asset sales in decades, seeking to free up cash to focus on a handful of mega-projects, according to three banking sources.

** Xerox Corp threatened to take its $33.5 billion buyout bid for HP Inc hostile, if the personal computer maker did not agree to a “friendly” discussion and open its books before Nov. 25.

** Consumer goods giants Unilever and Henkel and a series of buyout funds including Advent and Cinven are talking to U.S. cosmetics maker Coty to submit bids for some of its most popular beauty brands, three sources told Reuters.

** Deutsche Telekom is exploring a sale of or an initial public offering for T-Mobile Netherlands, after the division acquired local rival Tele2 last year, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

** Fiat Chrysler brushed off a shock lawsuit from General Motors and said it was confident of reaching a binding merger deal with Peugeot owner PSA Group by the end of this year to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

** A consortium seeking to buy German wholesaler Metro’s Real Hypermarkets has beefed up its offer, property investor X+Bricks, one of the bidders in the group, said.

** Charles Schwab Corp, the largest discount broker in the U.S. financial world, is in talks to buy rival TD Ameritrade, CNBC reported, as profits in the industry come under pressure from a shift to zero commission.

** Private equity group Warburg Pincus is working with Goldman Sachs and Barclays on the planned 2020 sale or initial public offering of Swiss banking software company Avaloq, people close to the matter said.

** Russian children’s retailer Detsky Mir has increased the number of shares on offer in its secondary public offering (SPO) to 175 million and is set to raise around $250 million, a source close to the placement said.

** A private equity consortium led by European firms Cinven and Astorg has agreed to acquire British scientific measurement and testing company LGC Group from KKR & Co for an undisclosed sum.

** Pan-European stock market operator Euronext is still in talks on a possible offer for Spanish peer BME , the Euronext chief executive told French website Boursorama.

** Sanofi is considering a joint venture or outright sale among options for its consumer healthcare unit, sources told Reuters, as the French drugmaker prepares to present a new strategic plan next month.

** French luxury group LVMH has persuaded U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid to close to $16 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said it would assess U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc’s proposed $4 billion deal to buy Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One Ltd, and was inviting comments on the acquisition until Dec. 5.

** Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc said it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp for about $4 billion.

** Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s largest gas producer, said it was selling 3.6% of its shares in a second offering this year, completing the sale of its so-called quasi-treasury shares.

** Online classifieds business Carousell said it has agreed to merge with a subsidiary of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor Group, valuing the combined company at more than $850 million.

** Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd has hired Barclays to sell all of its 80% stake in its Zafranal copper asset in Peru, as the diversified miner accelerates efforts to exit advanced projects and focus on its massive Chilean expansion, two banking sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar and Amal S in Bengaluru)