Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** A federal judge rejected a U.S. government effort to disqualify a lawyer arguing for 15 states and the District of Columbia in their effort to block T-Mobile US Inc’s planned $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp.

** Roche has again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss drugmaker said, saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal.

** Chinese antitrust regulator has approved Boeing Co’s deal to buy a controlling stake in the commercial jet division of Brazilian planemaker Embraer, according to a statement on the regulator’s website.

** Australian nickel miner Independence Group on Friday said it will conduct due diligence on Panoramic Resources Ltd and its flagship Savannah nickel project after making a bid for its smaller peer.

** British media company Reach Plc has pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of local newspaper titles from JPI Media, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the talks. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)