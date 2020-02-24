Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity-backed generic drugmaker Stada said it has agreed to buy 15 consumer healthcare products from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to further strengthen its prescription-free drugs business in Europe.

** Blackstone Group has raised its proposed offer to buy Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings to 6,000 yen ($53.78) from 5,600 yen per share, the U.S. private equity firm said, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

** British real estate agent Countrywide confirmed that it was in talks with larger rival LSL Property Services about a possible all-share combination.

** PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.

** Technology licensing firm Xperi Corp said on Sunday it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal from Metis Ventures LLC for $1.16 billion in cash, months after announcing that it would merge with set-top box maker TiVo Corp . (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)