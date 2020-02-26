Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace is launching a call for international bidders for the company, which sought protection from creditors in late 2018, the private jet maker said.

** Genel Energy is considering whether to expand its operations in Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, as well as elsewhere, its chief financial officer told an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

** Goldman Sachs’ merchant banking unit and medical charity Wellcome Trust have agreed to sell the British student accommodation company iQ to Blackstone for 4.66 billion pounds ($6.06 billion), the companies said.

** Italian infrastructure fund F2i on Wednesday denied a media report saying it was aiming to take a majority stake in Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of Atlantia. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)