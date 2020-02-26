(Updates F2i; Adds NLB, Nokia, Cattolica Assicurazioni, Thyssenkrupp, Lufthansa and Walmart)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Slovenia’s largest bank, NLB, said it had signed a contract on Wednesday to buy 83.23% of Serbia’s third largest bank, Komercijalna Banka, for 387 million euros ($421 million).

** Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options and is working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italy’s insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni said on Wednesday it had joined a group of UBI Banca shareholders which last week rejected Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover offer for the Italian lender.

** Private equity suitors for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division, which is seen fetching around 16 billion euros ($17.4 billion), have submitted offers with similar levels of debt, four people familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is in talks with possible buyers of a stake in its British supermarket Asda, which it failed to combine with Sainsbury’s last year.

** Italian infrastructure fund F2i on Wednesday denied a media report saying it was aiming to take a majority stake in Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of Atlantia.

** Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace is launching a call for international bidders for the company, which sought protection from creditors in late 2018, the private jet maker said.

** Genel Energy is considering whether to expand its operations in Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, as well as elsewhere, its chief financial officer told an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

** Goldman Sachs' merchant banking unit and medical charity Wellcome Trust have agreed to sell the British student accommodation company iQ to Blackstone for 4.66 billion pounds ($6.06 billion), the companies said.