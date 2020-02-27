Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1215 GMT on Thursday:

** Renault informed French unions that it planned to sell 10 car dealerships in France, as well as the building housing one of its division’s headquarters, the Force Ouvriere (FO) union said in a statement.

** Japanese road builder Maeda Road Construction, a target of a rare hostile bid by its largest shareholder, will start talks with a rival, Nippo Ltd, about holding stakes in each other, the targeted firm said.

** British retailer Tesco has asked bidders to submit binding offers for its Asian business by Friday, in a deal that will see Thai billionaires fight for an asset valued at up to $9 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Utility operator NiSource Inc on Wednesday agreed to sell its Massachusetts operations to Eversource Energy for $1.1 billion after striking a deal with prosecutors to resolve a probe into catastrophic gas explosions there in 2018.