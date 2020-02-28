Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Friday:

** World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), according to an EU filing.

** The Uzbek government may sell stakes of 10% each in two large mining and metals companies - Navoi and Almalyk - as well as a 49% stake in the Central Asian nation’s flagship airline, it said.

** U.S.-based Public Storage emerged as the likely buyer of Australia’s largest self-storage operator National Storage REIT with its current A$1.89 billion ($1.25 billion) offer, after two rivals dropped out of the race.

** Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc has approached cancer therapy company Forty Seven Inc with a takeover offer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)