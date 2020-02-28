(Adds Apollo Global Management, Volkswagen, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lagardere, Rhoen Klinikum, DEPA)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc has approached Tutor Perini Corp, one of the largest U.S. general contractors, with a close to $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Volkswagen said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG , via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

** Intesa Sanpaolo has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca, Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Friday.

** Activist fund Amber Capital has become the largest shareholder of French publishing group Lagardere ahead of Qatar Investment Authority, France’s market watchdog AMF said on Friday.

** Unlisted German hospital chain Asklepios outlined plans to take over peer Rhoen Klinikum in a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal, a move that would help it compete with larger rival Helios, a unit of Fresenius.

** Greece on Friday extended the deadline for non-binding bids for the sale of state-controlled gas utility DEPA’s wholesale and retail activities, DEPA Commercial, its privatisation agency said.

** World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), according to an EU filing.

** The Uzbek government may sell stakes of 10% each in two large mining and metals companies - Navoi and Almalyk - as well as a 49% stake in the Central Asian nation’s flagship airline, it said.

** U.S.-based Public Storage emerged as the likely buyer of Australia’s largest self-storage operator National Storage REIT with its current A$1.89 billion ($1.25 billion) offer, after two rivals dropped out of the race.

** Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc has approached cancer therapy company Forty Seven Inc with a takeover offer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)