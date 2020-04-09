April 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** German cybersecurity firm Avira said that it had agreed to be acquired by $31 billion alternative investment manager Investcorp.

** Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has accumulated stakes worth about $1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)