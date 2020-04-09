(Adds Fiat)

April 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Working groups at car makers Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot’s owner PSA are speeding up work on closing their alliance deal despite the coronavirus crisis, PSA chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said in an internal note seen by Reuters.

** Chinese video site Bilibili will receive $400 million equity investment from Sony Corp America, Bilibili said, as the two companies seek to further collaborate in entertainment to attract China’s Gen Z.

** German cybersecurity firm Avira said that it had agreed to be acquired by $31 billion alternative investment manager Investcorp.

** Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has accumulated stakes worth about $1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.