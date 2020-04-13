April 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100GMT on Monday:

** Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the kingdom’s biggest telecoms operator, said it needed more time to complete processes related to a planned deal to buy Vodafone Group’s 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

** The People’s Bank of China increased its stake in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd to 1.01% from 0.8%, the Indian lender said in a filing on Saturday. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)