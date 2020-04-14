April 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazilian education company Yduqs said that local antitrust watchdog Cade has approved the acquisition of Adtalem Global Education Inc’s assets in Brazil for 1.92 billion reais ($372.38 million) with no restrictions.

** French automaker Renault SA is ditching its main passenger car business in China following poor sales at the loss-making venture with Dongfeng Motor Group.

** GCL Oil & Natural Gas Co Ltd has signed a framework agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to explore setting up a joint venture based in eastern China to market and trade liquefied natural gas (LNG), the privately owned Chinese company said.

** Finnish flag carrier Finnair said it has signed a letter of intent with Shanghai-based Juneyao Air to establish a joint venture, which will enable wider code-sharing on the two airlines’ routes.

** Spain’s Cellnex said it had agreed to acquire Portuguese mobile operator NOS’s telecom-tower business for an initial sum of 375 million euros ($409.69 million). (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)