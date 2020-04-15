April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Singapore agri-food company Japfa Ltd said it will sell a 25% stake in its dairy farming business in China to Meiji for $254.4 million, as the Japanese group expands its footprint in the Chinese dairy industry.

** Germany’s anti-trust office said that it had approved a request by Italian broadcaster Mediaset to acquire a competitively significant stake in broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

** J.C. Penney Co Inc is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic forced the U.S. retailer to temporarily shut its 850 department stores, upending its turnaround plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The British government should seek every mechanism to prevent the removal of the technology base of Imagination Technologies to China, including seeking a Western buyer for the company, British lawmaker David Davis said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)