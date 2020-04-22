Funds News
April 22, 2020

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Facebook will spend $5.7 billion for 10% of Reliance Industries’ digital business, as the social media firm looks to leverage its popular WhatsApp messenger to offer digital payment services to small grocers in India.

** Online travel services company Expedia Group Inc is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management Inc for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell 35 of its interior U.S. grain elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation, dramatically reducing its grain origination network in the United States. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

