April 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone said they had completed the sale of a 8.6% combined stake in Italy’s biggest mobile tower company INWIT as part of their efforts to cut debt.

** Total has agreed to buy Tullow Oil’s entire stake in jointly held onshore oil fields in Uganda for $575 million, Tullow said as it strives to raise $1 billion this year to reduce its $2.8 billion of debt.

** Britain’s competition regulator cleared online food delivery company Takeaway.com’s takeover of UK rival Just Eat, saying the 6.2 billion pound ($7.7 billion) deal would not reduce competition.

** Chinese state energy company Sinopec is in early-stage talks with Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd to buy a stake in an oil storage terminal that is partly owned by the Singapore trader, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Buyout firm Sycamore Partners disclosed on Wednesday it had walked away from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Victoria’s Secret, after the lingerie brand shut down stores and furloughed staff in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)