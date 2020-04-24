Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Belgian soccer club KV Oostende has confirmed their takeover by the American-based investment fund Pacific Media Group (PMG), as the club awaits the result of an appeal over the withdrawal of its professional licence.

** Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has started negotiations to sell its cellphone towers in Germany for 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), newspaper Expansion reported.

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plans to sell its consumer health unit for around 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion), Nikkei Business reported. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

