April 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** A little-known U.S.-based engineering and design firm said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) to make sports cars with China’s FAW Group under the brand of choice of late revolutionary leader Chairman Mao Zedong, Hongqi.

** Infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind PLC has agreed to buy the South Kyle wind farm in Scotland from developer Vattenfall for 320 million pounds ($397.66 million) once the farm begins operating in 2023.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will tie up with internet brokerage SBI Holdings in a smartphone service business, the Nikkei newspaper reported, adding the two firms are expected to reach an agreement this week.

** BP said it had amended some financial terms of the $5.6 billion sale of its Alaska business to privately held Hilcorp following the recent slump in oil prices, which may lead to a lower cash boost than initially planned.

** German insurer Allianz has struck a deal to invest in the bancassurance business of Spanish lender BBVA , two sources close to the matter told Reuters, adding that an announcement could come as early as Monday.

** Tobacco company Imperial Brands is selling its premium cigar business for 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion) to a group of private investors as it looks to cut debt, the company said. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)