April 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brisa’s top two shareholders have sold an 81% stake to a consortium of international investors in a deal valuing the Portuguese motorway operator at more than 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion).

** Private equity firm Blackstone said its proposed 1.36 billion euro ($1.47 billion) takeover of NIBC Holding NV might not win regulatory approval, sending shares in the Dutch bank 12% lower.

** South Korean asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments has been sued over a $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from China’s Anbang Insurance Group after missing a deadline for the deal’s closing, a Mirae spokesman said.

** Casillas Petroleum Resource Partners sued Continental Resources Inc, alleging the Oklahoma shale producer last month backed out of a $200 million oil and gas deal as prices crashed. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)