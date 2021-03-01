(Adds CoreLogic, CAE, Perrigo, PQ Group)

March 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:

** Commercial property data vendor CoStar Group Inc sweetened the deal to buy CoreLogic Inc by adding $450 million more to the original offer.

** Canada’s CAE Inc will buy L3Harris Technologies Inc’s military training division for $1.05 billion to boost its defense business at a time of low demand for flight simulators from airlines in a pandemic-battered industry.

** Perrigo Company Plc posted quarterly earnings below estimates and said it would sell its underperforming generic drugs business for $1.55 billion, as the consumer healthcare products company sharpens focus on its core business.

** PQ Group Holdings Inc said it has agreed to sell its performance chemicals business, which makes cleaning and whitening agents for toothpastes and surface coatings, to a partnership formed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC for a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

** Ladbrokes owner Entain raised its cash offer for rival Swedish sports betting firm Enlabs AB to value it at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million) and said it would not increase the price further.

** Dubai-listed healthcare firm Amanat Holdings has bought long-term care firm Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for an enterprise value of $232 million from private equity firm TVM Capital Healthcare.

** U.S. license plate recognition software vendor Rekor Systems Inc made a non-binding $330 million cash-and-stock offer to acquire traffic camera provider Iteris Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Rocket Lab USA is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition that would value the small-satellite launch firm at $4.1 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Cloud-communications firm Twilio Inc is in talks to invest as much as $750 million in Syniverse Technologies LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** Danone said on Sunday it was taking a first step towards selling off its stake in its Chinese dairy partner as the French food group faces pressure from shareholders to improve its performance and governance.

** Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA and competitor Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes SA disclosed the share conversion terms of a previously announced tie-up that would create the country’s largest hospital chain.

** Israel’s Enlight Renewable Energy said on Sunday it is in talks to buy 90% of an unnamed solar energy provider in the United States in a deal that values the target company at $430 million.

** MTN Group remains committed to negotiating a $65 million sale of its 75% stake in its Syrian unit, the South African mobile operator said on Sunday, despite the business being placed under judicial guardianship last week.

** McDonald’s Corp is exploring selling part of Israeli artificial intelligence startup Dynamic Yield Ltd, which it acquired two years ago in an attempt to boost online marketing efforts, the company said on Friday.

** A Delaware judge on Friday struck down Williams Cos’ “poison pill” that the energy company adopted early last year as a defense against a possible takeover in the wake of a sharp drop in oil prices. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)