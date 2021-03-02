March 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Engineering companies Baker Hughes and Akastor plan to merge their offshore oil drilling equipment units to form a global company serving the energy industry, the U.S. and Norwegian firms said in a joint statement.

** Renishaw Plc said it was seeking a buyer as the British engineering firm mulls several options after its founders announced their plans to sell respective majority stakes in the company.

** U.S. e-commerce group eBay and Norway’s Adevinta plan to sell three smaller British units in order to secure regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the two firms said.

** German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer said it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)