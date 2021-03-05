(Adds Shandong Yulong Gold Co)

March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Shandong Yulong Gold Co said it had agreed to acquire Australian gold miner Barto Industry Co from fellow Chinese firm Shandong Tianye by assuming the target company’s debt of 1.22 billion yuan ($188 million).

** Chevron Corp said it would buy the shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP it does not already own in an all-stock deal that values the pipeline operator at $1.32 billion, a month after making a slightly smaller offer.

** Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its underperforming Rolling division to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners for 1.38 billion euros ($1.65 billion), Hydro said.

** Equipment rental company Aggreko said it was recommending a 2.32 billion pound ($3.22 billion) buyout offer from private equity firms TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital.

** Japanese retailer Onward Holdings is selling its loss-making Jil Sander brand to Italian luxury conglomerate OTB, which will add the label to a collection that includes Diesel, Maison Margiela and Marni.

** Payments firm Square Inc agreed on Thursday to buy a majority stake in rapper Jay-Z’s Tidal music streaming service for $297 million in a deal that could popularize blockchain or other new approaches to storing and buying online media.

** Poland’s state-run mining company, KGHM, plans to sell its Robinson and Carlota copper mines in the United States and reinvest the proceeds in its domestic operations, two banking sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)