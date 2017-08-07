FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 2 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Lafarge Africa, Netflix, Fresenius Medical; Updates e-Shang Redwood, Acorda Therapeutics, Mexichem)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv made an improved offer for Monitise worth about 75 million pounds ($98 million), hoping to secure backing from the British financial services technology group’s investors.

** German dialysis services provider Fresenius Medical Care said it has agreed to buy for around $2 billion in cash NxStage, a U.S. maker of devices for use in home dialysis.

** SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.

** Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

** U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital Management owned a stake of 5.81 percent in Toshiba Corp as of July 31, according to a Japanese securities filing by the fund.

** Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Italy’s Open Fiber would be in good position to buy the copper network of phone incumbent Telecom Italia if it were put up for sale, the chairman of the fibre-optic company was quoted as saying.

** Asian logistics developer e-Shang Redwood is in advanced talks to buy struggling Sabana REIT, sources familiar with the process said, as a first step in the consolidation of Singapore’s $3.5 billion mid-cap industrial trusts.

** Singapore state investor Temasek, one of the world’s biggest investors, wants to make acquisitions in Germany, a top executive of the group told a German weekly newspaper.

** New York-based startup WeWork said it will invest $500 million in Southeast Asia and South Korea in its latest effort to tap growing demand for shared office space in Asia.

** A New York-based hedge fund that owns 17 percent of Acorda Therapeutics Inc on Monday called on the U.S. developer of drugs targeting neurological disorders to explore a sale, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

** Shares in South Africa’s Shoprite fell more than 5 percent as investors digested news that Steinhoff through its African spinoff could acquire a controlling stake in the supermarket operator in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand ($2.6 billion).

** Italian mineral water company Ferrarelle has bought gourmet chocolate company Amedei from Singapore’s Octopus Europe Limited fund and Amedei’s founders, Ferrarelle said.

** Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

** Lafarge Africa is consolidating its businesses on the continent to simplify its ownership structure and operations, its head of strategy told Reuters on Monday.

** Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has struck a $2 billion deal to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc NXTM.O, looking to capitalise on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.

** U.S. video streaming company Netflix Inc said on Monday it bought comic book publisher Millarworld, home to titles such as “Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman,” in its first ever acquisition.

Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.