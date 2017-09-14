(Adds CPFL, Old Mutual, PPC, Santander, Thyssenkrupp, Nestle, Air Berlin; Updates ATP)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Nestle has bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, stepping into the world of high-end speciality coffee bars.

** Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda said he has partnered with holiday firm Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor to make a bid worth around 100 million euros ($119 million) for 38 Air Berlin leased aircraft.

** South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare expanded its anaesthetic drugs portfolio with a $766 million deal with AstraZeneca as it focuses on injectibles rather than making tablets.

** Russia’s Rosatom expects to sell a 49 percent stake in its Turkish nuclear project to a consortium of Turkish companies by the end of the year, and aims to start construction of the Akkuyu plant by the end of March, a company executive said.

** Suitors for Old Mutual’s asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has joined the race to buy South African cement maker PPC, which is already the subject of a takeover bid valuing the company at $700 million.

** Spanish bank Santander is the frontrunner to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets ahead of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Germany’s Economy Minister urged management at Thyssenkrupp to seek an agreement with its workers over plans to merge the group’s European steel operations with those of Indian peer Tata Steel.

** Hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co LP urged EQT Corp, which is buying Rice Energy Inc in a $6.7 billion deal, to split into two parts after the deal and to speed up efforts to boost the company’s stock price.

** GVC, which has grown rapidly into one of Britain’s biggest online gambling companies, is still hungry for deals but will keep its powder dry until there is greater clarity on the UK regulatory environment, its CEO said.

** Telecom Italia is considering several options for its Sparkle unit including selling the subsidiary or making it a separate entity within Telecom Italia that would remain under Italian leadership.

** The French government is likely to reduce its 23 percent stake in telecommunications company Orange, the company’s head of European operations said.

** Sweden’s Autoliv said it planned to split into two listed companies, with one focused on high-tech safety gear to capture the rapid growth towards self-driving vehicles.

** Nigeria’s Dangote Cement, controlled by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, has approached South African rival PPC about a takeover.

** Britain should judge Rupert Murdoch’s bid for broadcaster Sky on facts and not politics or risk stifling inward investment after Brexit, his son and fellow executive James Murdoch said.

** South Korea’s Lotte Shopping has picked Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its supermarkets in China, after most of them were shut down amid political tensions between the two countries.

** Danish pension fund ATP has agreed to buy a 27.7 percent stake in Copenhagen Airports (CPH) from Australia’s Macquarie for about 9.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.57 billion).

** British tour operator Thomas Cook said it had entered into a strategic alliance with Expedia to make the online travel company its preferred provider of hotels for certain holiday sales.

** Adecco said it was buying U.S. life-sciences career manager Biobridges to expand its higher-margin professional staffing business.

** Toshiba Corp said its business partner Western Digital Corp had been “persistently” overstating its rights over a memory chip unit that the Japanese firm is looking to offload, showing the two remain at loggerheads over the $18 billion sale.

** Navicure, a healthcare technology company backed by Bain Capital, is nearing a deal to acquire ZirMed Inc that will value it at around $750 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** Tenet Healthcare Corp has hired advisers to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the U.S. hospital operator, a person familiar with the matter said.

** The Federal Reserve approved the purchase of Scottrade Financial Services by Toronto-Dominion Bank, as had been expected.

** U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a Chinese-backed private equity firm from buying a U.S.-based chipmaker, sending a clear signal to Beijing that Washington will oppose takeover deals that involve technologies with potential military applications. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)