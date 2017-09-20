(Adds AfriSam, H.I.G. Capital, SIBS, Companhia Energética, UniCredit, Permira, Anglo American, Alphabet, SIX Group; Updates Fortum, Thyssenkrupp, Toshiba)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday :

** Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel agreed on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations, creating the continent’s No.2 steelmaker with revenues of 15 billion euros ($18 bln).

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp agreed on Wednesday to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP, a key step in keeping the struggling Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo exchange.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is quitting its decade-long mining services play in Australia through the A$517 million ($414 million) sale of its controlling stake in the highly leveraged earth-moving equipment provider Coates Hire.

** Southern Copper, one of the world’s largest copper producers, is considering a bid to develop the Michiquillay project in Peru, at a time of strong prices that could rise further in 2019, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said.

** A plan to acquire Singapore’s United Engineers Ltd by Yanlord Land Group and Perennial Real Estate Holdings that valued the century-old property group and a stake in a subsidiary at $1.4 billion has failed on low shareholder acceptance.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

** Luxottica and Essilor have not offered any concessions to allay EU antitrust regulators’ concerns over their proposed 46-billion-euro ($55.2 billion) merger, increasing the possibility of a lengthy EU investigation into the deal.

** Finnish power company Fortum is in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros ($4.6 billion) German utility E.ON’s remaining stake in Uniper, the power stations and trading business it spun off last year.

** German energy company Uniper, whose biggest shareholder is E.ON, said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum.

** Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group Ltd is close to acquiring Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) insurance business which is likely to be valued at nearly $4 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Sika’s Chief Executive, Paul Schuler, wants to accelerate the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals maker’s acquisition drive with more and bigger deals in the next 15 months.

** Bally slot machines owner Scientific Games Corp said it would buy Canada’s NYX Gaming Group Ltd for about C$775 million ($632 million), including debt, expanding its existing digital gaming and online gambling portfolio.

** South African cement maker AfriSam said on Wednesday a merger proposal valuing its rival PPC at $700 million was fair, suggesting it has no intention of sweetening its offer.

** H.I.G. Capital is nearing a deal to re-acquire Vantage Specialty Chemicals, a US manufacturer of natural additives for personal care, food, consumer and industrial end markets, from fellow private equity firm The Jordan Company for around US$1bn, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** The owners of Portuguese payments provider SIBS are considering a potential sale or capital increase and have hired Deutsche Bank to explore its options, the company said.

** A Brazilian court revoked an injunction that blocked the sale of utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais´ hydroelectric dams, Brazil´s attorney-general office said.

** Italy’s UniCredit has recently told Berlin it is interested in eventually merging with state-backed Commerzbank CBKG.DE, two people familiar with the matter said, a combination that would create one of Europe’s biggest banks.

** Private equity firm Permira has postponed plans to sell German business software maker TeamViewer in the hope of fetching a higher price at a later date, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial sources.

** Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group has hired JPMorgan to look at options for its payments unit, including a sale worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion), sources familiar with the plans told Reuters. (Compiled by Anirban Paul and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)