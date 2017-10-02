(Updates Geely, Bain, Noble Group, Suez; Adds Savola Group, Central Group, OMERS, Laredo Petroleum, Metro)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Snow Park Capital Partners LP has built a stake in retail-focused real estate investment trust Cedar Realty Trust Inc and is urging it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Dynavax Technologies Corp, a biotechnology company focused on drugs that harness the immune system to combat disease, is reviewing strategic options for its hepatitis B vaccine, which could include a potential sale or licensing deal, people familiar with the matter said. {nL2N1M72GW]

** Global Logistic Properties, Asia’s biggest warehouse operator, agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

** Noble Group Ltd expects to sell its oil liquids business by the end of December as part of a plan to slim down drastically and focus on its core Asian coal trading business after a crisis-wracked two years.

** Malaysia’s Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd said it plans to sell 50 percent of a polymers unit to Saudi Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary, Aramco Overseas Holdings Coöperatief U.A. for $900 million.

** Embattled Indian telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd faced another setback on Sunday after a deal to merge its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel was called off, raising fresh doubts about its debt-repayment plans.

** French waste and water group Suez said it had finalised its 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) acquisition of GE Water, and confirmed its synergy outlook for the deal.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it aims to buy 100 percent of Asatsu-DK Inc, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency, for 152 billion yen ($1.35 billion), in one of the largest buyouts in Japan this year.

** Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark’s Saxo Bank to above 50 percent in a $300 million-plus deal that highlights China’s drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

** Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, is in talks to buy sweets and confectionery maker Sanabel Al-Salam in a deal worth $300 million, sources told Reuters.

** Leading Thai retailer Central Group will acquire the operations of high-end grocer Dean & Deluca from luxury real estate developer Pace Development Pcl for $50 million, Pace said.

** Metro Inc, Canada’s third biggest food retailer, said it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

** Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin’s landmark property Sony Center from Korea’s national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said.

** Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum and private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group said they would sell their jointly owned pipeline unit to infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners for about $1.83 billion.