(Adds Guala Closures, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co, LATAM Airlines, Telecom Italia; Updates Pilot Flying J)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would consider investing in Telecom Italia if the government asked it to by exercising so-called golden powers, its chairman said.

** Miner and commodities trader Glencore has agreed to buy a further stake worth at least $531 million in Peru’s largest zinc miner, Volcan Compañia Minera <SAA VOL_pb.LM>, the company said.

** LATAM Airlines , Latin America’s largest carrier, said that Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade had approved its joint business agreement (JBA) with American Airlines Group Inc without restrictions.

** Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co (Masdar) and EDF Energies Nouvelles have submitted the lowest bid to build the first utility-scale solar plant in Saudi Arabia, results seen by Reuters show.

** The Benetton family’s investment group Edizione Holding has teamed up with Goldman Sachs’s private equity arm to bid for Italian packaging company Guala Closures, two sources said.

** Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, according to a court filing dated on Monday.

** Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, as part of a portfolio restructuring.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has acquired Parcel Inc, a New York-based last-mile delivery startup, as the retailer seeks to better compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

** Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, has acquired privately held outplacement firm Mullin International, the Swiss company said, providing no financial terms.

** India’s Reliance Communications is reworking a planned $1.7 billion stake sale in its tower assets after scrapping a proposed merger of its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel, as its shares tumbled to an all-time low.

** Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin Group has agreed to buy Bank Hapoalim’s private banking businesses in Luxembourg and Switzerland, with offices in Zurich and Luxembourg, the Swiss group said.

** French bank Natixis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

** Dutch juice bottling company Refresco has received a new 1.6 billion euro ($1.88 billion) buyout offer from French private equity firm PAI Partners.

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it is buying back a 10 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric Co from minority shareholder Kazatomprom for 59 billion yen ($522 million), taking full ownership of the bankrupt U.S. unit.

** Commodities broker OTC Europe has agreed to purchase rival Oil Brokerage in the latest consolidation in a sector squeezed by rising competition and smaller margins.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a major stake in Pilot Flying J, the largest U.S. truck stop operator, and said it will become the majority owner in six years, deepening its commitment to the American economy.

** Amazon has approached various French supermarket operators - including Casino - about setting up distribution deals or making an acquisition in the country, newspaper Le Monde reported, citing its own sources.

($1 = 1.2806 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8516 euros)