Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

** Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

** Polish anti-monopoly office said Poland’s biggest power firm PGE can take over the local assets of France’s EDF on condition that it sells most of the electricity generated by the Rybnik coal-fuelled power plant via the power exchange.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP’s $1.35 billion offer to buy Japan’s third-largest advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc is too low, its second-largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP has said.

** Japan’s biggest private-sector life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Co, is in talks to buy a majority stake in U.S.-based MassMutual Financial Group’s Japan unit, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said.

** UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)