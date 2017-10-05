(Adds Progress Energy, Akzo Nobel, Telecom Italia, SALIC, Boeing, Brookfield Asset Management, Alibaba, Unilever, VTB Captial; Updates Nippon Life Insurance)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has invited private equity bidders to submit tentative offers for its $8 billion margarine and spreads business by a deadline of Oct. 19, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Old Mutual may sell subsidiaries in China, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay as part of its planned break-up, the chief executive of the financial services group said.

** Joseph Tsai, the vice chairman of Chinese internet conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in advanced talks to buy a stake in the Brooklyn Nets, valuing the U.S. basketball team at around $2.2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy Abengoa SA’s 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Atlantica Yield Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Boeing Co said it would buy Aurora Flight Sciences Corp to advance its ability to develop autonomous, electric-powered and long-flight-duration aircraft for its commercial and military businesses.

** Saudi Arabia’s SALIC is considering investing in a Russian grain producer owned by Russian conglomerate Sistema and members of the Louis-Dreyfus family, Sistema said.

** Telecom Italia (TIM) chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine is keeping an open mind about possibly separating its fixed-line network, he said, a move favoured by some Italian government officials.

** Private equity firms looking to bid for Akzo Nobel’s Specialty Chemicals business, which could be valued at up to 9 billion euros, will be offered debt financing of up to 6 billion euros ($7 billion), people close to the situation said.

** Progress Energy, the Canadian unit of Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said it was looking to sell its Deep Basin oil and gas asset in the Canadian province of Alberta.

** German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

** Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

** Polish anti-monopoly office said Poland’s biggest power firm PGE can take over the local assets of France’s EDF on condition that it sells most of the electricity generated by the Rybnik coal-fuelled power plant via the power exchange.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP’s $1.35 billion offer to buy Japan’s third-largest advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc is too low, its second-largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP has said.

** Japan’s biggest private-sector life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Co, is in talks to buy a majority stake in the domestic unit of U.S.-based MassMutual Financial Group in an attempt to boost its bancassurance sales, two sources said.

** UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)